Evaluate life-cycle costs for big-ticket acquisitions by the Indian Navy
Summary
As warship-building proceeds apace to equip the Indian Navy, we stare at huge expenses. Let’s reform how this force acquires high-end platforms and weaponry. The cost calculus must account for the cost of a warship over its entire life-cycle. This will drive indigenization and accelerate our plans.
The Indian Navy has embarked upon aggressive shipbuilding. Indian shipyards have been active, with a large number of ships and submarines on order.
