Evaluate life-cycle costs for big-ticket acquisitions by the Indian Navy

Military hardware projects typically require large amounts of funding. Let us take a broad look at the costs involved in warship projects. Official data is hard to come by, but we have indicative numbers. According to Defence News, Visakhapatnam Class Destroyers, inducted into service between years 2021 and 2025, have been built at a cost of about ₹36,000 crore. Their indigenization level was put at 70%, which suggests an import bill in the range of ₹10,000 crore. The next-generation destroyers that are in the pipeline are expected to cost about ₹85,000 crore; these will have an import component of about ₹20,000 crore (less than 25%), as projected.