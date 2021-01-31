Indian pandenomics for a self-assured economy

Is our economy especially well placed for a revival? The government’s Economic Survey released on Friday portrayed India not just as a global outlier on tackling covid, but also as a country with greater fiscal space for public spending than conventionally calculated. This assumes significance as our Union Budget for 2021-22 will place heavy demands on the exchequer, given the upheaval caused by the pandemic. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman must not only consolidate a springback from 2020-21’s first-half recession, but also reverse a pre-pandemic slump in growth. This budget must spend on relief for the covid-hit, stimulate aggregate demand, raise outlays on healthcare and education, get infrastructure projects moving, fortify our defence forces, focus on green goals, and much more, even as it outlines a wide set of structural reforms, most urgently in the domains of banking and business insolvency, lest bad loans and a credit squeeze get in the way. All this would have to be achieved without imposing too heavy a tax burden or upping import tariffs. With public debt already estimated at around 85% of gross domestic product (GDP), can the Centre borrow a whole lot more? Yes, and fearlessly so, argues the survey. If the Budget goes by this advice, it would mark an explicit shift away from fiscal conservatism, though not a full embrace of Keynesian ideas. Let’s call it ‘pandenomics’.

The rationale offered is distinctively Indian. While higher debt brought on by fiscal expansion bears a clear correlation with low growth, admits the survey, it contends that its causation has been one-way in India’s case. Faster economic expansion is found to go along with a reduced debt ratio a year ahead, as a bigger GDP would naturally achieve, but debt levels display no link with our year-ahead growth. This finding, attributed to state expenditure spurring output in an economy short of productive capacity, forms the basis of its call for big borrowings. Unfortunately, the survey’s analysis showing that debt reduction need not boost growth does not take a long-enough time span into account to clinch its argument. No less challengeable is its assertion that add-on debt would be sustainable so long as our rate of nominal growth exceeds the rate of interest paid on it. Global studies suggest this works only if a government’s primary deficit—which excludes its interest burden—is relatively low. Still, on balance, India would be served well by a fiscal deficit in the range of 5-6% of GDP for 2021-22, provided all previous off-budget items are included and an aptly calibrated plan is laid out to tighten up the fisc gradually in the years thereafter. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), of course, must keep a lid on inflation. Simply inflating the economy in the guise of growth promotion would negate past gains made on overall economic stability.

The Centre’s shifting stance in favour of a bigger role for itself, as implicit in enlarged expenditure, should not over-rely on market borrowings. While asset sales must contribute at least ₹2.5 trillion to central coffers, with large chunks of equity in state-run enterprises to be offloaded, other such holdings could be pledged with RBI in lieu of a huge loan. Our central bank cannot create too much extra money without stoking inflation, unlike its US counterpart, but it can arguably expand its liabilities vastly on the back of collateralized assets to monetize much of our fiscal deficit. An Indian innovation like this would hedge our exposure to the risks of a loose fiscal policy and also make this a once-in-a-century budget.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via