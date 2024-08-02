Opinion
French-style election runoffs may suit India for some seats
Vipul Anekant 6 min read 02 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- India’s first-past-the-post electoral system mostly works well, but not all constituencies have winners with decisive mandates. Maybe we should explore the French two-round model for elections to better reflect the electorate’s will.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the winning candidate of the Firozpur Parliamentary constituency in Punjab secured a mere 23.7% of the total votes polled. If we take Firozpur’s 56.4% voter turnout into account, the winner had the support of 13.36% of the constituency’s total registered voters.
