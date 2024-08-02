French-style election runoffs may suit India for some seats

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the winning candidate of the Firozpur Parliamentary constituency in Punjab secured a mere 23.7% of the total votes polled. If we take Firozpur’s 56.4% voter turnout into account, the winner had the support of 13.36% of the constituency’s total registered voters.

Thus, Firozpur elected its MP with the lowest vote share of all 542 seats (keeping aside Surat where the victor was elected unopposed). Firozpur ended up with four contenders securing an almost identical vote share.

The four-way contest was so close that the difference between the winner and 4th placed candidate was just 1.1% votes (less than 13,000, i.e). Apart from Firozpur, Amritsar was the only seat where even the 4th placed candidate was able to secure enough votes to save the pre-poll deposit.

Nationwide, five seats had winners with less than a 30% share of all votes polled: Firozpur, Patiala, Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Faridkot, all in Punjab. The Congress won three, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) one and an independent one.

Further, 10 seats overall had a winner with less than one-third of the votes. Of these, the Congress and AAP won five and two seats respectively, with the Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and an independent getting one seat each.

Again, eight of these ten seats are in Punjab, where no single seat winner got a vote share above 40%. The average winner’s vote share was 31.85%.

These outcomes are natural, given India’s first-past-the-post system (FPTP) electoral system, by which the winner is decided on a plurality basis. The candidate with the most votes wins. But the multi-corner scenario resembles that of France, which uses a runoff system. Are there lessons we can draw from France for India?

French exceptionalism: When it comes to electoral systems, each democracy adopts a method that reflects its unique political landscape and values. France provides a fascinating case study and valuable insights, particularly in the light of Punjab’s Lok Sabha results.

This kind of result makes one think about the utility of the French parliamentary electoral system of having a run-off, which mandates a minimum threshold vote share that the winner must achieve within a broad FPTP framework.

The French system is a unique FPTP-runoff blend, a hybrid of the plurality and majority principles. In the first round of elections, a simple majority (above 50%) of polled votes is sufficient for a candidate to win membership of the French parliament—on the condition that it amounts to a share of at least 25% of all registered voters in the relevant constituency. If no candidate meets these criteria, a second round—or a runoff—is held.

But the second round is not a standard runoff limited to a contest between the top two contenders of the first round, as it could have more candidates who qualify. French runoffs typically feature the top two candidates as well as all others who have the support of at least 12.5% of registered voters in the first round.

Unlike the first round, a majority of votes is not necessary to win in the second round; all it takes is a plurality of votes. That means the candidate with the most votes, irrespective of vote share, is elected as an MP—just like the traditional FPTP system.

The runoff stage focuses attention on the top two candidates. It compels voters to make a definitive choice between these contenders, thereby ensuring a clearer mandate for the eventual winner. In this way, the French system achieves a better plurality outcome.

It is often said that French people vote with their hearts in the first round before voting with their minds in the second. The system provides voters a second chance to assess candidates with a clearer picture of the competition and thus prospects of their preferred candidates.

Accordingly, voters can recalibrate their voting patterns for the outcome they want (by switching to a candidate with a better chance to win, for example). This reduces votes ‘wasted’ on candidates with low chances. It also adds up to a better reflection of voting intent in the context of how power is eventually distributed.

So the French system offers a plurality that’s more widely accepted. In essence, it picks a winner by plurality, but through a process that pushes for a majority. This optimizes outcomes at constituency level.

French results: In the recently concluded French elections, out of 577 seats in Parliament, 76 were decided in the first round itself, based on majority wins. In the 501 that saw a second round of voting, only two candidates of the first round were on the ballot in 190 seats.

But three candidates qualified for the second ballot in a record 306 seats. (In the last parliamentary elections two years ago, just eight seats were finally decided by three-way races and five constituencies had four candidates).

After this year’s first round, around 218 candidates of the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance and President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Ensemble coalition withdrew from the race in a bid to prevent a final victory for the far-right National Rally (RN), which emerged on top in 297 constituencies in the first round. The NFP alliance had led on 159 seats in the first round, whereas Macron’s Ensemble coalition came out on top in 69.

As a result of the left-versus-right standoff, the far-right RN won just 143 seats in the runoff, less than half of what it won in the first round. The NFP won 182 seats, 23 up from the first round, and Ensemble won 168 seats, 99 seats more. Hence, the eventual result significantly altered the legislative power distribution to better reflect the will of the electorate.

The Indian context: The maturity and diversity of the Indian Polity is such that even without runoff polls or thresholds, it by and large produces majority-oriented results through a plurality-based FPTP system.

In this year’s Lok Sabha polls, 256 out of 542 seats had winners with over 50% of votes. On 248 seats, winners got a vote share of 40%-50% (a near majority). Thus, 93% of all seats elected MPs with reasonably strong backing.

Decisive wins in India suggest a majority impulse within a plurality system. Like in France, then, while legislative authority doesn’t require the support of a majority of the electorate, the system is still geared in favour of consensus building and tends to produce results with the requisite legitimacy.

Yet, India also has a few outcomes like in Punjab, with weak mandates from voters. A particularly odd case of a plurality outcome was seen in the Kanth Assembly constituency of Moradabad in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh elections.

Here, in a six-cornered contest, the winning candidate—of the Peace Party—just got 18.48% of all votes polled, which, given the turnout, implied the backing of only 12.27% of the seat’s total electorate.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ladakh saw four candidates (including the winner) get vote shares between 22% and 26%. The winner’s margin of victory was merely 36 votes, the lowest in those polls. As with Punjab’s results this year, this showed a wide range of popular preferences.

Let’s experiment with runoffs: An electoral system should be robust enough to accommodate diversity. While holding two-stage polls in a large country like India is logistically difficult (and expensive), perhaps we could explore the idea of runoffs in constituencies where a plurality result has no candidate with a vote share of above 40%, say, or 33%.

This would ensure a fairer representation of the people’s will, as it would give voters a chance to vote again, resulting in a better optimized final outcome. Since there are only a few seats for which this may be needed, it will not be difficult to implement.

Democratic governance combines the representation of diverse voices with a quest for policies backed by a majority that aims for a consensus to the extent possible, with political dynamics shaping electoral outcomes.

While each system adapts to its unique cultural and political context, the underlying principles of fairness, representation and decisive mandates are universal. For people’s voices to be heard better, systems often need to evolve.

The author is deputy commissioner of police, Delhi Police. These are his personal views.