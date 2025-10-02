A surge in patent applications doesn’t mean India has suddenly turned innovative
Summary
India’s patent filings have soared but rising numbers mask a troubling reality: most patents show little innovation, with limited market impact. Many seem like marketing stunts. Worthy inventions take a lot more than ticking legal boxes to qualify for intellectual property protection.
How we analyse statistics on Indian patents often fails to offer the correct perspective, which should include research quality, commercial potential, global competitiveness and other important parameters, not all of which are reflected in patent data.
