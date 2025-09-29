Mint Quick Edit | India’s pharma exports are mostly immune but trade logic gets battered
Summary
Indian pharmaceutical exporters have little to fear in Trump’s 100% drug tariff. Generics are spared while unique therapeutic products are not very price sensitive. It’s the logic of free trade that takes the real blow.
Only a sliver of India’s pharmaceutical exports to the US, placed at roughly $10.5 billion in 2024-25, appears to face the 100% tariff hurdle likely to be erected this week by American President Donald Trump.
