Alagappa Chettiar's legacy of fortune and philanthropy
Summary
- Under the influence of his teacher Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Chettiar realised that profit was a reductive construct in the larger sea of life. Post-Independence Indian society could pull itself out of the quagmire of grinding poverty only through education.
Among the titans of Indian business, RM Alagappa Chettiar shimmers with a distinct luminescence for his legacy of nation building and philanthropy. His name echoes through the vibrant tapestry of South Indian commerce as well as the hallowed halls of educational institutions.