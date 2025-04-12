Alagappa Chettiar's legacy of fortune and philanthropy

For generations, the Chettiars had traversed the maritime routes of Southeast Asia laden with commodities and also navigated the intricate dance of credit and exchange. Alagappa dipped into this ancestral understanding of the ebb and flow of global trade and invested in rubber plantations at home and in tin mining operations in Burma to fuel the growing global need for these commodities. Alongside, he expanded his footprint into the financial services sector through a clutch of insurance companies, complemented by a flourishing stock market business which earned him the sobriquet of the Madras Express in the Bombay Stock Exchange.