Opinion
There’s much Indian philanthropists can do for mental healthcare
Summary
- Rather than simply spreading awareness about it, mental healthcare should be framed as a human right, focusing on accessibility and non-discrimination. We must push for policy and cultural shifts in favour of an inclusive framework that encourages multiple voices, perspectives and narratives.
The gap in access to mental healthcare in India should perhaps more appropriately be called a chasm. The space is overdue for increased philanthropic interest.
