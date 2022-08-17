Indian philanthropy has a worthy record that could shine brighter5 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 10:58 PM IST
Much good work has been done and there’s much left to do that collaborative efforts among business families could focus on
Independent India turning 75 is an opportunity for us to introspect on the work of our forefathers and mothers that brought us to this moment and the work still left to do. Looking back at philanthropy requires us to recall the efforts of families like the Tatas, Birlas, Hamieds and Bajajs, who played an important role in India’s advancement. Today, philanthropic families have an opportunity to shape the next 75 years by coming together as a community for the purpose of strategic giving.