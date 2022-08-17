Indian philanthropy has a worthy record that could shine brighter

The next major shift was the consolidation of our freedom movement under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership. He believed that ownership of wealth must be held primarily in trusteeship for the benefit of the poor, a view shared by prominent industrialists like Jamnalal Bajaj, G.D. Birla, Ardeshir Godrej and Dr. K.A. Hamied. Ardeshir Godrej contributed a sum of ₹3 lakh to the Tilak Swaraj Fund established by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920. In 1935, Mahatma Gandhi inspired Dr. K.A. Hamied to establish Cipla with a vision to make India self-reliant and create wide access to quality healthcare. A compassionate approach to medicine and healthcare that goes beyond the pursuit of profit has been Cipla’s legacy. Family philanthropists also supported Mahatma Gandhi’s other objectives like non-violence and the promotion of khadi.