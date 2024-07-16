Opinion
Pivoting from a cyclical response to the structural reform agenda
Sajjid Z. Chinoy 6 min read 16 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- With cyclical policy space constrained, India’s focus should be on continued structural reform to trigger a private capex cycle.
As India’s new government gets into its groove, it will inevitably be the recipient of a lot of advice on the economic agenda for a third term. Given the unfinished work on many fronts, it’s reasonable to expect policymakers to receive a laundry list of needed reforms across a multitude of sectors.
