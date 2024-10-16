Can India’s maritime ambitions turn the tide on China’s?
Summary
- A planned consortium to secure port assets on foreign shores could open new trade routes, boost India’s access to export markets, integrate factories with global supply chains and possibly counter the rise of Chinese power in the Indo-Pacific.
The reported move to create a consortium of India Ports Global Ltd, a special purpose vehicle originally formed to build the Chabahar Port in Iran, Sagarmala Development Company Ltd, set up to develop a string of ports around India, and Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd, a project developer created to forge rail connectivity, is welcome.