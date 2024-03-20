Indian regulators are getting tough to shore up their credibility
Summary
- Scrutiny of Indian regulators is seen to have increased globally. Trends suggest that Sebi and RBI might act even tougher as we go along.
The recent hyperactivity at India’s banking regulator and the securities watchdog has caught markets by surprise. Commercial lenders have taken a rap for hiding bad loans in private-credit funds. Investment banks are under the scanner for pushing initial public offers (IPOs) past the finish line by funding mule accounts. A homegrown payments pioneer was told to shut down its bank.