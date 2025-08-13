Devina Mehra: If India is the fastest-growing big economy, why invest elsewhere?
As no single market performs consistently well, one should diversify asset holdings across multiple markets. Also, there’s currency risk: one can’t count on the rupee to retain its global value over long spans of time.
As I write this column, I look at how the Indian rupee has done since the beginning of 2025. At first glance, it appears that nothing too out of the ordinary happened, with the rupee depreciating a gentle 2.2% against the US dollar. But change the reference currency and it is down a whopping 15% versus the euro and the Swiss franc and 9% versus the British pound.