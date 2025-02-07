Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | A rupee slide needn’t be bad for India
Summary
- As India’s currency drops to a new low, export prospects brighten, even if inflation risks rise. Is RBI allowing a freer slide? Is growth now a bigger concern than price stability? We’ll know soon.
The rupee seems to be on a relatively unrestrained slide. It dropped to a new low of 87.58 against the dollar on Thursday. It has already weakened about 2% this year, extending its 3% decline in 2024. This need not be bad, though.
