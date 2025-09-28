Can Indian flag ships take India’s share of global maritime trade to 30%?
India spends nearly as much on foreign shipping as it does on defence every year, a staggering $75 billion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious maritime package could change that—but the question is how well the four key elements of it come together to provide tailwinds.
At the ‘Samudra ke Samriddhi’ programme in Ahmedabad on 20 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the staggering financial loss India incurs due to reliance on foreign shipping. India pays foreign shipping companies $75 billion annually, nearly equivalent to its annual defence budget. This is mainly because foreign ships carry almost 95% of India’s export-import trade. “Be it chips or ships, they must be Made in India," Modi said.