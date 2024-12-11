Indian software majors need a clear strategy to ride the AI wave
Summary
- The current wave of artificial intelligence may well be rising slower than once expected—despite OpenAI’s o1-Pro cracking word games like NYT Connections—but this only buys Indian IT majors some time to adapt to a shift that could hit 40% of their revenues.
Ever since ChatGPT made its debut in late 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) has kept the world abuzz in anticipation of computers doing what we had assumed only humans were clever enough to do. As AI hype threatens to spell under-delivery on an over-promise, champions of this technology have begun to temper our expectations.