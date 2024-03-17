Indian sophistication on stray dogs can be confusing
Summary
- Our protection of strays suggests a compassion greater than what we have for humans.
Now and then, stray dogs tear a child apart. Old people too. This is rare. But they do kill thousands of Indians every year in a less dramatic way, through rabies, and dozens of other diseases. The World Health Organization speculates the figure could be 20,000. Of these, “30% to 60%" are children under the age of 15. Most of them must be poor because if this had happened to middle-class people or the rich, India would have probably exterminated stray dogs by now. Lakhs of Indians are bitten every year; innumerable motorcyclists fall when they are chased by dogs.