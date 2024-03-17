Indian sophistication on stray dogs can be confusing

Ryan Lobo is a wildlife filmmaker and a moderate lover of dogs, but does not imagine dogs are his children. Nevertheless, he cannot help but see something of a child in a canine. He is among the activists who are fighting animal lovers in courts and in the media. He says India’s protection of stray dogs is bad for Indians and stray dogs. Lobo says there are probably 80 million stray dogs in India, and they have to be removed from public spaces. He says sterilization does not work. “It’s a well-known fact globally that sterilization as a population control measure is meant for owned dogs. It’s not meant for free-ranging stray dogs." Apart from the fact that it is ineffective, the other problem is that it does not make dogs go away. “The effects remain. So a sterilized dog can still bite you and it can still pick up any of 40 or 50 diseases and transmit them. And statistically, or you could say logistically, it’s not possible to vaccinate 60-80 million dogs a year without abysmal failure, which is what we see."