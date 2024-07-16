Spice route: Tackle barriers faced by India’s turmeric exports
Summary
- We need an action plan to secure our leadership in the global market for various spices. Our spice exports get rejected by importing-country authorities too often. Here’s what should be done.
India is the ‘Spice Bowl of the World.’ From 2010-11 to 2023-24, spice exports tripled, from 575,000 metric tonnes (MT) to 1.54 million MT. Among these spices, the recent growth and dominance of India’s golden spice, turmeric, stands out.