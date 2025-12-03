Why acquisitions don’t always work for startups

Unpredictable regulatory risks also play a role. For instance, the unlisted HDFC Standard Life’s reverse merger with Max Life Insurance, a listed entity, was, on paper, to give HDFC Standard Life automatic listing, as well as scale and market. But the insurance regulator turned it down, as the merger plan involved Max Life first merging with Max Financial Services and then demerge the life insurance business, which would then merge with HDFC Standard Life. Since the regulator did not permit the merging of a non-insurance business with an insurance business, the deal fell through.