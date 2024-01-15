Indian startups can look forward to an ‘India techade’
Summary
- A new wave of entrepreneurship is focusing on high value addition and intellectual property creation, even as supportive policy measures are being introduced in fields like semiconductors and AI.
The last 9 years have seen a decisive transformation of India. The country’s political culture, governance, economy, confidence in its culture and heritage and more—the list is long—have been transformed. Coming after a decade of the United Progressive Alliance’s economic destruction, corruption, cronyism and appeasement, it has put India in the league of the world’s top five economies—a far cry from the “fragile five" among which India found itself at the end of the Congress-led coalition’s 10 years of power in 2014.