Indian startups can look forward to an ‘India techade’

Indian startups in the direct-to-consumer (D2C), consumer internet, digital public infrastructure (DPI) and SaaS space have attracted record investments and seen 111 unicorns emerge. Young Indians are profoundly redrawing our business landscape. As a minister, I have had the privilege to travel around the country and see confident young Indians showcasing their ideas. The diversity and expanse of innovation underway is consistent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words that in the coming decades, an ‘India techade’ will be shaped by young Indians everywhere. As a veteran techie who has over 30 years in tech under my belt, I can say that this is the most exciting time ever for India’s tech and innovation ecosystem. This success has been a consequence of the Prime Minister’s confidence in the youth of India, their capabilities and will to succeed, and his policies that have enabled them. From a tech consumer and back-office supplier, India has been repositioned as a producer of tech that is aspiring to shape its future.