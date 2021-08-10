Indian startups deserve an easier shot at success

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week, the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, got the approval of our Lok Sabha. Its passage could boost India’s startup ecosystem, with which we are yet to achieve the sort of success the government would have hoped for. As the stories of garage gigs that turned into tech majors tell us, individuals joining hands for a business could prove vital to the future of our economy. An enactment of law in 2008 allowed the creation of partnerships that would be given a crucial risk-shield, one that enabled the emergence of large joint-stock companies in the industrial age—with the liability of all investors limited to the extent of their investment. Relieved of the chance of losing their shirt to unpaid creditors if they were to fail, business partners who were reluctant to bear the extra regulatory burden of setting up a company were now free to go for bolder ventures as partnerships. Thousands of limited liability partnerships (LLPs) sprang up. As legal entities distinct from their owners, these could take loans and expand without anyone’s personal assets put at stake. Financial risk, however, is not the only kind there exists. In a rule-dense country, entrepreneurs also need to worry about the hazards of compliance failure.

With this week's revisions, the government has sought to lend LLPs added appeal and eliminate a few put-offs. The changes offer greater scope for expansion. To qualify as a small LLP, the country's cap on business turnover will be raised sharply to ₹50 crore from ₹40 lakh and the limit on partner contribution to ₹5 crore from ₹25 lakh. Fraud penalties will be hardened, with prison sentences going up to 5 years and fines up to ₹5 lakh, but the likelihood of a partner being hauled up for relatively trivial offences is to be reduced, in line with a broad policy declaration made earlier by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the ease of doing business. The revised LLP law will have fewer penal provisions, cut to 22 from 24, and 12 of these violations will no longer be deemed criminal. Moreover, as our company law courts remain clogged with larger cases, the Bill also proposes special LLP courts for speedy trials and dispute resolution. Taken together, all this could stoke the ambitions of partners who may have been held back by the anxiety of being exposed to the checks, complexities and legal hassles that limited liability would entail.

