India’s unicorn obsession has a human cost

Eight years ago, I spent days listening to exhausted employees of a high-profile startup. They shared troubling stories about brutal hours, abusive managers, and constant humiliation that was passed off as motivation. One engineer opened his inbox to show me countless farewell emails—a silent, heartbreaking testimony to the toll the company’s toxic culture was taking.
Employees were told to either push beyond their limits or find another job. Those brave enough to voice concerns were brushed aside, adding layers of fear and isolation.
Yet all these red flags vanished behind headlines celebrating the glamorized chase of billion-dollar or ‘unicorn’ valuations and charismatic founders.
Popular shows like Shark Tank that have taken startup culture mainstream often glorify aggressive pitches and cutthroat competition, rarely celebrating mindful, empathetic founders. Catch phrases or words like “doglapan"—highlighting hypocrisy and ruthless tactics—have become normalized in startup discourse, reflecting deeper problems in how we view success and leadership.
Today, I am faced again with a tragic story. Nikhil Somwanshi, a bright 25-year-old machine learning engineer at Ola Krutrim, was found dead in Bengaluru’s Agara Lake. Nikhil, who had a promising future and an impressive academic record, reportedly struggled with overwhelming workloads and relentless pressure.
This tragedy feels painfully familiar. It reflects a deeper issue within India’s startup ecosystem, one we have allowed to fester. We idolize ruthless ambition, glorify founders who see paranoia and aggression as virtues, and celebrate unicorn status without considering the human beings paying the price.
In his sharp critique of Uber, Arun Sundararajan, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business and an expert on digital technologies and organizational culture, highlighted a crucial point: a company’s culture flows directly from its founders. Airbnb chose community and trust, while Uber embraced control and distance. Sundararajan’s critique was published in Harvard Business Review in 2014. Not much has changed since.
Why have we allowed this narrative to persist? Why do we continue celebrating leaders whose success comes at such a significant human cost? Has our fascination with valuations, funding rounds, and unicorn labels blinded us to the suffering happening right in front of us?
We urgently need deeper reporting and the courage to question whom we elevate as our heroes. Because behind these flashy startup stories, real people are hurting, and real lives are being destroyed.
My heart breaks for Nikhil’s family and colleagues. No unicorn valuation is ever worth losing our humanity.
If you or someone you know is struggling, don’t ignore the signs. Listen, support, and encourage reaching out for help.
Trusted helplines in India
Vandrevala Foundation — Call or WhatsApp: +91 9999 666 555 (24x7)
AASRA — Call: +91 22 2754 6669 (24x7)
KIRAN (Govt. of India) — Call: 1800-599-0019 (24x7, multilingual)
Sneha (Chennai) — Call: +91 44 2464 0060 (24x7)