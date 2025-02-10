Watch those disparities: We must track the state of Indian states
Summary
- After the budget, reform action is expected to move to Indian states. ‘BIMARU’ should be retired as a term for laggards. ‘Purab’ states of the east need special attention if they’re to catch up.
Ask a question about the relative performance of Indian states and most Indians will recall the term ‘BIMARU.’ This acronym, attributed to analyst Ashish Bose, was coined in the mid-80s and referred to laggard states in terms of economic and human development indicators (HDI): Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (UP). The word was used pejoratively, since it translates from Hindi as ‘sick.’