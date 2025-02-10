Watch those disparities: We must track the state of Indian states

Rajasthan has moved up from the bottom of the chart to a lower-middle level in terms of GSDP-per-capita and in terms of its fertility rate, but still lags on some indicators like its literacy rate, on which it is about 8 percentage points below the national average of 78%. Its proximity to Delhi and focus on tourism have helped the state greatly. On current trends, it seems likely that Rajasthan will gradually rise above the ‘BIMARU’ acronym by the end of this decade.