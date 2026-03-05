Are Indian states getting adequate fiscal support for the next five years?

The trade deals are a long way from being finalized. Their impact on India’s GDP growth rate will be visible only in 2027-28. That is also the year in which the new pay scales of the 8th Pay Commission will become operative, with arrears due for 15 months. The resulting rise in fiscal expenditure in 2027-28 may possibly get offset by higher growth in GDP and tax revenues that year. But for 2026-27, it is best to leave the nominal growth rate at the budgeted 10% because of new uncertainties around trade and oil prices.