TCA Anant: How India’s statistical system could win the ongoing war of narratives
Summary
- It continues to attract flak despite progress being made. Maximizing the use of data for governance can turn perceptions around. Reviving the spirit of Pragati, for example, is essential. Administrative data must feed public policy analytics.
There has been a persistent narrative about the decline of the Indian statistical system. This is despite the fact that the National Statistical Organisation has introduced new sample surveys and increased the periodicity of older ones. Similar developments have occurred in major partner ministries such as labour, education and health. In addition, the availability and accessibility of statistical data have improved significantly over the last decade.