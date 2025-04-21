In earlier columns, I have written about the potential of GST data. Similar potential exists across many administrative databases. Administrative data often covers large segments of the population, if not the entire population, allowing for granular analysis almost in real time. For example, linking data on the provision of public services such as piped drinking water or sanitation to health outcomes would allow for a richer understanding of their impact. Similarly, mapping time-use survey data to rural road connectivity could yield insights into how improved transport infrastructure affects work and mobility patterns.