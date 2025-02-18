Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | An earnings let-down adds to the bearish mood
Summary
- Third quarter corporate results have deflated investor hopes of a stock market revival led by enlarged profits. The path ahead looks rocky for Indian equities.
With Indian shares showing a bearish trend, hopes have been riding on a corporate-earnings pick-up to provide relief. Unfortunately, new data on that front doesn’t seem encouraging.
