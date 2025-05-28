Mint Quick Edit | Why a tentative stock market makes sense
SummaryBenchmark indices have been moderately volatile lately. Profit booking and dip buying have both been evident, but with trade uncertainty in the air, it’s easy to empathize with investors unsure of where indices are headed.
For the Indian stock market, it’s been a jagged past fortnight or so, with the benchmark index showing moderate volatility post-Operation Sindoor. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex fell 0.76% to 81,551.63 after rising in the previous two sessions. Indeed, the index has swung between gains and losses.