As risks and returns shift across investment avenues, not investing may be the biggest risk of all
Summary
Equity or debt? Real estate or gold? Bitcoin or art? With risks and returns in flux across the entire spectrum of investment avenues, it takes more bravery than usual for loss-averse retail investors to invest. What’s clear is that household funds mustn’t go idle.
Diwali has focused attention on gyrations of the Indian stock market. Traditionally, it is a time for traders to open new account books, hoping that the first day of trading will turn out to be auspicious and set a positive tone for the rest of the Samvat year.
