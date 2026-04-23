Imagine a marketplace for domesticated animals. Over the decades, two dominant merchant groups have come to rule it. Call them X, those who grew up with these animals and understand their temperament and seasonal moods, and Y, a group of shrewd outsiders who spotted the market’s potential early, brought capital from distant lands and learnt the trade well enough to profit off it. Both have accumulated what the market prizes most: elephants and horses.
A fable of elephants and horses that bulls and bears of India’s stock market don’t want told aloud
SummaryWhen the two biggest market players—foreign and domestic institutions—want to sell the same assets at the same time, the story isn’t about prices but who’s on the other side of the trade. Will India’s SIP investors become the counterparty to a historic portfolio shift?
Imagine a marketplace for domesticated animals. Over the decades, two dominant merchant groups have come to rule it. Call them X, those who grew up with these animals and understand their temperament and seasonal moods, and Y, a group of shrewd outsiders who spotted the market’s potential early, brought capital from distant lands and learnt the trade well enough to profit off it. Both have accumulated what the market prizes most: elephants and horses.
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