Mint Quick Edit | Will corporate earnings justify bright forecasts for Indian stock market indices?
Summary
While India’s equity market has had a forgettable year, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have put out mood-lifting forecasts. Some bullish triggers suggest themselves, but a sustainable uprun will need India Inc to deliver strong earnings growth.
Indian shares snapped a six-day winning streak to end lower on Tuesday. The longer-range outlook, though, seems bright, with global brokerages predicting significant gains.
