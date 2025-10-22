Here’s why you should stay invested in the stock market and follow the basics this new Vikram Samvat
Equity investors can finally take heart. A consumption revival is likely to show up in third-quarter corporate earnings, making valuations look reasonable. What investors should be wary of is the dazzle of options like gold that soared this year but don’t promise to keep rising.
In the 14 months I have been writing this column, I felt compelled to address current market conditions only once before. In ‘Stay put or exit? What should investors do in this market slump,’ (27 February 2025), I wrote, “In short, currently it is time to remain invested. All the data on compounding you see happens only if you remain invested" The Nifty closed February at a little above 22,100. It is up over 17% since then.