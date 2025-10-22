Consumption has been accelerating. Growth in private consumption across the Indian economy had reached a 21-year-low in 2023-24, when I was among the few pointing it out, because the stock market was still zooming. It’s only when the market started falling in September 2024 that talking heads on TV suddenly discovered a consumption slowdown. By this time, it had already begun to go up. Consumption has picked up both in urban and rural India, which is good news for most corporate earnings.