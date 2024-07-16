India's stock market rally looks like a self-sustaining Ponzi scheme
Summary
- Just like a Ponzi scheme, so long as the money being brought in by new investors is more than what gets withdrawn by others, Indian stock prices will probably continue their upward trend. Talking of stretched equity valuations is pointless in such a scenario.
The Indian retail investor has come to the stock market party like never before. Data from the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) ownership tracker shows that as of March 2024, individual investors and domestic mutual funds (MFs) owned 38% of the floating stock of companies listed on the NSE.