Indian stocks: Do keep all exuberance rational

To the extent that Indian indices depend less than they did earlier on inflows from abroad, a decoupling of sorts is visible. It may also chime with brighter readings of economic growth. However, we must not get carried away with a sense of insulation from global tides of liquidity. Not only is India’s structural exposure to such forces the same, our covid rescue echoed the West’s. While our stimulus was smaller, it left us bearing similar pressures. With deposit rates in particular and safe debt in general now paying a bit more as monetary policy tightens, further rate hikes could turn their real returns positive and let debt compete with equity again for the money of savers. While banks in need of funds to sustain credit growth—which is far outpacing deposits—have begun raising their payouts, steeper hikes would likely be needed. Appetite for equity risk may fade as we go along. It might vanish in a flash, too, should the world economy take a worse turn than priced in. After a mega-dose of money injected for covid relief, policy reversal is a rather risk-laden path, with global stagflation among the worst-case scenarios that could unfold. There could also be unforeseen costs imposed by geopolitical divisions. While India’s economic growth is a bright spot, even a cause for cheer, let’s take a sober view of Samvat 2079’s prospects. It would help keep the mood of equity investors sustainably celebratory.

