Indian students are increasingly keen on overseas opportunities

As international borders began opening up around July and August this year, we saw a multitude of Indian students rushing to the consulates of various countries in order to get their study visas approved. In August, with India’s vaccination programme picking up speed, 17 member nations of the EU agreed to lift travel restrictions for those who had received both doses of the Covishield vaccine. The American mission in India that issues both immigrant and non-immigrant visas to Indians seeking to enter the US witnessed an unprecedented flurry of activity around that time, as students hastened to its embassies and consulates. Even as the student season got delayed by a couple of months this year, the US embassy and its consulates worked overtime to process a record number of applications and provided visas to over 55,000 students for the fall semester that is now underway in American universities. The mission is now looking forward to facilitating the entry of students for the spring semester, which begins in January next year.