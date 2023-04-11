Cash combustion rates could separate startups

That the covid pandemic’s easy money would fuel a global flare-up in cash burn by technology startups was clear from its onset. In India, the size of this inferno more than doubled in 2021-22, according to a VCCircle study, with our top 50 tech startups having burnt a whopping ₹30,304 crore, up from ₹14,386 crore the year before. ‘Cash burn’ refers to investor money spent in a market, typically as part of a loss-leader strategy to acquire a large user base that’s expected to yield profits later, and VCCircle took operating losses as a proxy for cash burn. The data for 2021-22 is staggering even in a sector where a splurge on user engagement is the done thing—a high-risk, high-return bet on being able to monetize it someday. Swiggy, with a monthly burn rate of ₹270 crore, led the pack of cash guzzlers. It was followed by ShareChat’s ₹240 crore, which placed it in a club with Hike, Vedantu, Spinny, Unacademy, Cred and others that spent more than twice what they generated in revenue. And then there were firms like BigBasket, CureFit and a clutch of others that kept their burn rate at a sharper incline than revenue growth during that year. All this incineration was enabled by the access that venture capitalists got to credit for the asking once interest rates were driven to zero or less in real terms by central banks moving their policy knobs in response to covid.

