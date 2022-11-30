Indian universities must prepare for foreign competition at home

Students primarily go abroad not just for higher education, but for subsequent job and immigration opportunities. In the larger scheme of things, then, the money spent on education is worth it. Loans can get repaid with commensurate income gained through a job overseas. When foreign universities offer quality education on Indian shores, the willingness of students and their families to pay high fees without opportunities for immigration might not be the same. Universities may need to offer various pathway options that allow students to study in India and complete their degrees abroad. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether foreign universities can attract their faculty to India. It is easier to do that for short courses in business schools that charge huge fees, but it may be difficult to do the same for undergraduate programmes.