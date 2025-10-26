From Delhi to small towns, one-size-fits-all planning is failing India’s cities. Here’s what must change
Rapid urban growth is exposing cracks in India’s city governance. Without stronger local governments, institutions suited to city scale and better planning, millions risk living in poorly managed urban spaces. Can reforms turn the tide?
India’s cities and towns are acutely feeling the strain of weak planning, as visible in infrastructure and governance systems that are one-size-fits-all and not context-specific. In my previous article ‘Indian cities are in urgent need of a complete systems overhaul’ (Mint, 23 April 2025), I made a case for a systems approach to cities focused on three city-systems: planning and design, participatory governance and state capacities.