Adopt a differentiated approach to governance for metropolitan, emerging and small cities: Urban governance in India remains largely one-size-fits-all at both the Union and state levels. Yet, the 2011 Census reveals a clear pattern: we have 45 cities with populations above 1 million; 470 cities with headcounts between 100,000 and 1 million, and about 4,000 small cities with fewer than 100,000 residents. Each of these three categories hosts about one-third of the country’s urban population.