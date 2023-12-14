Indian weddings abroad could help project our soft power globally
Summary
- Holding big-budget wedding ceremonies within India would boost the local economy, no doubt, but this effect should be weighed against the big-picture benefits that destination weddings offer.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently expressed concern about a rising trend of affluent families hosting weddings abroad. He encouraged them to consider holding their ceremonies in India during the upcoming wedding season, emphasizing the positive impact on the local economy. He also urged people to prioritise the purchase of Indian-made goods during this period.