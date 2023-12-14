Indian weddings abroad could help project our soft power globally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently expressed concern about a rising trend of affluent families hosting weddings abroad. He encouraged them to consider holding their ceremonies in India during the upcoming wedding season, emphasizing the positive impact on the local economy. He also urged people to prioritise the purchase of Indian-made goods during this period.

We do need high-budget weddings to be held in India for domestic economic reasons and Indian hospitality chains are no less than others. But a large portion of grand Indian weddings take place at global hotel chains such as Hyatt and Sheraton, as they possess a greater number of wedding-friendly properties in India compared to Indian brands. Often, hosting a lavish destination wedding in India costs more than doing so abroad, which is among many reasons for the trend the PM referred to.

But then, let’s do the math. Even when such ceremonies don’t take place in the country, host families spend lakhs and crores of rupees in India before the main event. Also despite marriages happening abroad, most artisanal items, trousseau shopping, gifts for guests and heirloom jewellery are all sourced in India. Ceremony experts like traditional pandits, mehendi artistes and musicians are also flown from India to the destination. So a few luxe-weddings abroad really doesn’t change the core commercial model of the domestic wedding industry.

Seeking more freedom and individuality, Indian youngsters aspire to blend tradition with modern guest events and parties. The desire is to relish their special day, crafting intimate and distinctive memories away from prying eyes. Today’s affluent youth place a premium on being the talk of the town for a life-milestone like a wedding. The picturesque and heartfelt moments captured by photos and videos are deemed as crucial as flawlessly done ceremonies. Many global destinations offer attractive luxury venues amid picturesque natural settings, allowing them to host guests in privacy and create their own world for a few days.

Soft power as leverage: Yash Chopra’s iconic romantic movies, filmed against breathtaking backdrops such as the Swiss Alps, have indelibly shaped the aspirations of a generation of Indians, particularly the middle class, when it comes to honeymoons. The lush meadows, snow-clad mountains and pristine lakes showcased in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge have woven a dreamy narrative that resonates with audiences. With increasing wealth, weddings abroad are not an aspirational surprise. In this context, consider the soft power India projects through opulent celebrations on foreign soil. Their grandeur, with flourishes of Bollywood, serves as a significant aspect of India’s cultural influence abroad.

It’s advisable not to impede this cultural export, as weddings in foreign destinations extend the reach of Indian traditions and rituals to a broader audience. Few other events showcase these quite as vibrantly as unabashedly extravagant weddings. It’s a captivating spectacle for a global audience, conveying an image of India as prosperous, dispelling outdated stereotypes of this being a land of elephants and snake charmers. However, it’s worth noting that despite this image, some of our cities hosting G20 events had to resort to eco-unfriendly vinyl sheets to shield their less-than-ideal civic infrastructure from the gaze of visiting foreign dignitaries.

From the perspective of a businessperson, a lavish overseas wedding could serve as a memorable event as well as a strategic investment. By hosting an expensive bash abroad, they not only create memories for business associates and global investors, but also invest in ties that could favour the future prospects of both their family and business. This substantial investment, when successful, could have a ripple effect that positively contributes to the Indian economy. In this frame, the event doubles as a fancy platform for networking, fostering relationships, and potentially opening doors for future collaborations. Here, the businessman’s expenditure on an opulent wedding is not merely a personal affair, but an investment with the potential to yield economic benefits for their own enterprise and also the broader Indian economy.

Our PM has set an example by taking the lead in displaying fashionable sartorial preferences on special occasions, and conveying the importance of being aspirational. This is a significant departure from the past, when politicians would keep talking about poverty and exploit it for electoral gains.

Indian weddings held abroad are not only in alignment with fast-rising aspirations, they also showcase our economic emergence and offer is a means to spread Indian culture globally.

Consider the potential impact of the rupee’s soft power globally through destination wedding expenditure. Like with global tourism, which has made Japanese and Chinese tourist spending so sought after in other countries and given them another channel of influence abroad that diplomacy cannot substitute, Indian destination weddings can serve our interests in complex ways. They can play a pivotal role in shaping the understanding of Indian culture (and attitudes towards it) in other countries at a critical moment in our economic story.

Destination weddings could emerge as a dual tool, wielding influence not only in cultural realms abroad, but also economic.