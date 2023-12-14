Indian weddings abroad could help project our soft power globally

From the perspective of a businessperson, a lavish overseas wedding could serve as a memorable event as well as a strategic investment. By hosting an expensive bash abroad, they not only create memories for business associates and global investors, but also invest in ties that could favour the future prospects of both their family and business. This substantial investment, when successful, could have a ripple effect that positively contributes to the Indian economy. In this frame, the event doubles as a fancy platform for networking, fostering relationships, and potentially opening doors for future collaborations. Here, the businessman’s expenditure on an opulent wedding is not merely a personal affair, but an investment with the potential to yield economic benefits for their own enterprise and also the broader Indian economy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}