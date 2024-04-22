Indian welfare: Beneficiaries and benefactors must overlap more

This column is neither about the efficacy of welfare spending nor what we can afford fiscally. Both are valid issues and can be examined separately. Here, we look at an aspect that was also highlighted in the Economic Survey of 2016-17. It pointed out that India has only 7 taxpayers for every 100 voters, and that ranks us No. 13 out of 18 of our democratic G20 peers. In a remarkable chart shown of taxpayers versus voters, India ranks 45 out of 51 countries. Countries like Norway, Sweden and Canada have nearly 100 taxpayers for every 100 voters. The Netherlands and Australia have close to 80. The US, Oppenheimer’s country, has 60. But India is an outlier. Of course, this refers to income-tax payers. And it is common knowledge that consumption tax in the form of goods and services tax is paid by almost everybody. The GST, being an indirect tax, is regressive and also too high. Not surprisingly, there is hardly any talk of reforming income tax this election season. Direct taxpayers constitute a tiny minority and are electorally irrelevant. Are they proud and supportive of India’s welfarism the same way as Oppenheimer? We don’t know. For most voters, party manifestos promise more welfare (if not more freebies). There is no use pointing out the increase in tax filers every year. Since the exemption threshold is so high, a person pays more than zero income-tax only after earning more than ₹7 lakh, which is nearly 4 times India’s per capita income. On this metric too, India is an outlier—it provides too high an exemption threshold. The flip side of this is that the effective tax rate goes from zero to the maximum incremental rate of above 42% very rapidly. The graded tax slabs of 10%, 20% and 30% should be spread over taxable income from say ₹5 lakh to ₹50 lakh. But that is not the case, and the government stands to lose big if it raises the threshold for the high marginal tax rate of 30% plus surcharge.