Jobs at stake: Legislation could shield employees facing an AI threat
India’s IT sector already seems hit by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). A private member’s bill presented in Parliament should initiate a debate on the rights of workers in the age of AI. Here’s a look at this bill’s proposals.
On the heels of news of layoffs at an Indian information technology (IT) behemoth that may be attributed to artificial intelligence (AI), a private member’s bill to protect employees from the use of AI in the workplace has been presented in the Rajya Sabha by Trinamool Congress member Mausam Noor.