Jobs at stake: Legislation could shield employees facing an AI threat

AI implementation for payroll reduction: Perhaps to address concerns around impending layoffs arising from the adoption of AI-based models by Indian businesses, the proposed legislation requires the provision of “adequate training and up-skilling opportunities for employees affected by AI implementation" to ensure that “they can effectively adapt and engage with the technology." Given that AI models are often inducted by employers to reduce their payroll costs, it would be counter-intuitive to require organizations to incur expenditure on those it may intend to retrench. While well-intended, this clause would result in additional business expenditure.